Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6608 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:38 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6608 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR
6608 White Blossom Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6608 White Blossom Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. All stainless steel appliances, dark cherry cabinets, lake view! the unit is very nice. 1 car attached garage. No smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6608 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have any available units?
6608 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6608 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have?
Some of 6608 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6608 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6608 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6608 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6608 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6608 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR offer parking?
Yes, 6608 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR offers parking.
Does 6608 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6608 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6608 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6608 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR has a pool.
Does 6608 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have accessible units?
No, 6608 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6608 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6608 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR has units with dishwashers.
