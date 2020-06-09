All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6604 Shiny Stone Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6604 Shiny Stone Court
Last updated April 19 2020 at 2:26 AM

6604 Shiny Stone Court

6604 Shiny Stone Court · (904) 274-4254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6604 Shiny Stone Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1261 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6604 Shiny Stone Court have any available units?
6604 Shiny Stone Court has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6604 Shiny Stone Court currently offering any rent specials?
6604 Shiny Stone Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6604 Shiny Stone Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6604 Shiny Stone Court is pet friendly.
Does 6604 Shiny Stone Court offer parking?
No, 6604 Shiny Stone Court does not offer parking.
Does 6604 Shiny Stone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6604 Shiny Stone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6604 Shiny Stone Court have a pool?
Yes, 6604 Shiny Stone Court has a pool.
Does 6604 Shiny Stone Court have accessible units?
No, 6604 Shiny Stone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6604 Shiny Stone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6604 Shiny Stone Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6604 Shiny Stone Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6604 Shiny Stone Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6604 Shiny Stone Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity