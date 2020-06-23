Rent Calculator
6603 SYRINGA LN
6603 Syringa Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
6603 Syringa Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6603 SYRINGA LN have any available units?
6603 SYRINGA LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 6603 SYRINGA LN currently offering any rent specials?
6603 SYRINGA LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6603 SYRINGA LN pet-friendly?
No, 6603 SYRINGA LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6603 SYRINGA LN offer parking?
No, 6603 SYRINGA LN does not offer parking.
Does 6603 SYRINGA LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6603 SYRINGA LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6603 SYRINGA LN have a pool?
No, 6603 SYRINGA LN does not have a pool.
Does 6603 SYRINGA LN have accessible units?
No, 6603 SYRINGA LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6603 SYRINGA LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 6603 SYRINGA LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6603 SYRINGA LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 6603 SYRINGA LN does not have units with air conditioning.
