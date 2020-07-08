All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6601 Spring Flower Ct 13A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6601 Spring Flower Ct 13A
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

6601 Spring Flower Ct 13A

6601 Spring Flower Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6601 Spring Flower Court, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Very clean 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with new painted walls, stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer set. Home is ready to Move in ASAP. Apply through .
Lease Details: Tenant is responsible for all Utilities.

(RLNE5783637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6601 Spring Flower Ct 13A have any available units?
6601 Spring Flower Ct 13A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6601 Spring Flower Ct 13A currently offering any rent specials?
6601 Spring Flower Ct 13A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6601 Spring Flower Ct 13A pet-friendly?
No, 6601 Spring Flower Ct 13A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6601 Spring Flower Ct 13A offer parking?
No, 6601 Spring Flower Ct 13A does not offer parking.
Does 6601 Spring Flower Ct 13A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6601 Spring Flower Ct 13A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6601 Spring Flower Ct 13A have a pool?
No, 6601 Spring Flower Ct 13A does not have a pool.
Does 6601 Spring Flower Ct 13A have accessible units?
No, 6601 Spring Flower Ct 13A does not have accessible units.
Does 6601 Spring Flower Ct 13A have units with dishwashers?
No, 6601 Spring Flower Ct 13A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6601 Spring Flower Ct 13A have units with air conditioning?
No, 6601 Spring Flower Ct 13A does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia