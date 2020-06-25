Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6582 GENTLE OAKS DR S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6582 GENTLE OAKS DR S
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6582 GENTLE OAKS DR S
6582 South Gentle Oaks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6582 South Gentle Oaks Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH EAT IN STYLE KITCHEN. FAMILY ROOM WITH CATHEDRAL CEILING. SCREEN PORCH OFF MASTER, WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS. MINUTES FROM SHOPPING AND NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6582 GENTLE OAKS DR S have any available units?
6582 GENTLE OAKS DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 6582 GENTLE OAKS DR S currently offering any rent specials?
6582 GENTLE OAKS DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6582 GENTLE OAKS DR S pet-friendly?
No, 6582 GENTLE OAKS DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6582 GENTLE OAKS DR S offer parking?
No, 6582 GENTLE OAKS DR S does not offer parking.
Does 6582 GENTLE OAKS DR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6582 GENTLE OAKS DR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6582 GENTLE OAKS DR S have a pool?
No, 6582 GENTLE OAKS DR S does not have a pool.
Does 6582 GENTLE OAKS DR S have accessible units?
No, 6582 GENTLE OAKS DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 6582 GENTLE OAKS DR S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6582 GENTLE OAKS DR S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6582 GENTLE OAKS DR S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6582 GENTLE OAKS DR S does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia