All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6559 Big Stone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6559 Big Stone Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 10:18 PM

6559 Big Stone Drive

6559 Big Stone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6559 Big Stone Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off of your second full month's rent!
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6559 Big Stone Drive have any available units?
6559 Big Stone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6559 Big Stone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6559 Big Stone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6559 Big Stone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6559 Big Stone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6559 Big Stone Drive offer parking?
No, 6559 Big Stone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6559 Big Stone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6559 Big Stone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6559 Big Stone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6559 Big Stone Drive has a pool.
Does 6559 Big Stone Drive have accessible units?
No, 6559 Big Stone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6559 Big Stone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6559 Big Stone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6559 Big Stone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6559 Big Stone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia