Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6544 BOB-O-LINK RD
6544 Bob O Link Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6544 Bob O Link Road, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Picketville
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This beauty won't last long! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom sits on a fenced corner lot, separate living room, dining room, laundry room, washer/dryer hookup
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD have any available units?
6544 BOB-O-LINK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD have?
Some of 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD currently offering any rent specials?
6544 BOB-O-LINK RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD pet-friendly?
No, 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD offer parking?
Yes, 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD does offer parking.
Does 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD have a pool?
No, 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD does not have a pool.
Does 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD have accessible units?
No, 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD does not have units with dishwashers.
