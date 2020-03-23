All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6544 BOB-O-LINK RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6544 BOB-O-LINK RD

6544 Bob O Link Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6544 Bob O Link Road, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Picketville

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This beauty won't last long! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom sits on a fenced corner lot, separate living room, dining room, laundry room, washer/dryer hookup

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD have any available units?
6544 BOB-O-LINK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD have?
Some of 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD currently offering any rent specials?
6544 BOB-O-LINK RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD pet-friendly?
No, 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD offer parking?
Yes, 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD does offer parking.
Does 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD have a pool?
No, 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD does not have a pool.
Does 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD have accessible units?
No, 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6544 BOB-O-LINK RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia