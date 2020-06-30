All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:54 AM

654 Cherry Bark Drive North

654 Cherry Bark Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

654 Cherry Bark Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available 12/4/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 Cherry Bark Drive North have any available units?
654 Cherry Bark Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 654 Cherry Bark Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
654 Cherry Bark Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 Cherry Bark Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 654 Cherry Bark Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 654 Cherry Bark Drive North offer parking?
No, 654 Cherry Bark Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 654 Cherry Bark Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 654 Cherry Bark Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 Cherry Bark Drive North have a pool?
No, 654 Cherry Bark Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 654 Cherry Bark Drive North have accessible units?
No, 654 Cherry Bark Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 654 Cherry Bark Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 654 Cherry Bark Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 654 Cherry Bark Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 654 Cherry Bark Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.

