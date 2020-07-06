All apartments in Jacksonville
6535 CRIMSON LEAF LN.
6535 CRIMSON LEAF LN
6535 CRIMSON LEAF LN

6535 Crimson Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6535 Crimson Leaf Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Spacious home features split bedroom floor plan with large foyer, formal dining room, great room off eat in kitchen. Rear patio in private fenced rear yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6535 CRIMSON LEAF LN have any available units?
6535 CRIMSON LEAF LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6535 CRIMSON LEAF LN have?
Some of 6535 CRIMSON LEAF LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6535 CRIMSON LEAF LN currently offering any rent specials?
6535 CRIMSON LEAF LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6535 CRIMSON LEAF LN pet-friendly?
No, 6535 CRIMSON LEAF LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6535 CRIMSON LEAF LN offer parking?
Yes, 6535 CRIMSON LEAF LN offers parking.
Does 6535 CRIMSON LEAF LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6535 CRIMSON LEAF LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6535 CRIMSON LEAF LN have a pool?
No, 6535 CRIMSON LEAF LN does not have a pool.
Does 6535 CRIMSON LEAF LN have accessible units?
No, 6535 CRIMSON LEAF LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6535 CRIMSON LEAF LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6535 CRIMSON LEAF LN has units with dishwashers.

