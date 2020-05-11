Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
652 Shearer St
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:24 AM
652 Shearer St
652 Shearer Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
652 Shearer Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Section 8 OK
Area Schools
K-5: Pinedale Elementary
6-8: Lake Shore Middle
9-12:Robert E Lee High
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 652 Shearer St have any available units?
652 Shearer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 652 Shearer St have?
Some of 652 Shearer St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 652 Shearer St currently offering any rent specials?
652 Shearer St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 Shearer St pet-friendly?
No, 652 Shearer St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 652 Shearer St offer parking?
No, 652 Shearer St does not offer parking.
Does 652 Shearer St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 652 Shearer St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 Shearer St have a pool?
No, 652 Shearer St does not have a pool.
Does 652 Shearer St have accessible units?
No, 652 Shearer St does not have accessible units.
Does 652 Shearer St have units with dishwashers?
No, 652 Shearer St does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
