All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6519 VALEROSA CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6519 VALEROSA CT
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

6519 VALEROSA CT

6519 Valeroso Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
San Jose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6519 Valeroso Court, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Updated, downstairs 2 bedroom condo. All appliances including microwave. Covered open patio with French doors. Enjoy all the amenities of this community with indoor/outdoor pool, tennis courts, fitness, playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6519 VALEROSA CT have any available units?
6519 VALEROSA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6519 VALEROSA CT have?
Some of 6519 VALEROSA CT's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6519 VALEROSA CT currently offering any rent specials?
6519 VALEROSA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6519 VALEROSA CT pet-friendly?
No, 6519 VALEROSA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6519 VALEROSA CT offer parking?
No, 6519 VALEROSA CT does not offer parking.
Does 6519 VALEROSA CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6519 VALEROSA CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6519 VALEROSA CT have a pool?
Yes, 6519 VALEROSA CT has a pool.
Does 6519 VALEROSA CT have accessible units?
No, 6519 VALEROSA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6519 VALEROSA CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6519 VALEROSA CT does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia