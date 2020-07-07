6519 VALEROSA CT

6519 Valeroso Court, Jacksonville, FL 32217 San Jose
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Updated, downstairs 2 bedroom condo. All appliances including microwave. Covered open patio with French doors. Enjoy all the amenities of this community with indoor/outdoor pool, tennis courts, fitness, playground
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
