All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6516 KENNERLY RD.
Jacksonville, FL
6516 KENNERLY RD
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM
6516 KENNERLY RD
6516 Kennerly Road
No Longer Available
Location
6516 Kennerly Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Sans Souci
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large home on Corner lot-3 Bedroom 1 bathroom home-Separate Living/Dining-Carpet-CH&A-Washer/Dryer Hookup-Screened Porch-Workshop/Storage Building-Carport-Fenced Yard-Off Street Parking-Pet Ok w fee
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6516 KENNERLY RD have any available units?
6516 KENNERLY RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6516 KENNERLY RD have?
Some of 6516 KENNERLY RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6516 KENNERLY RD currently offering any rent specials?
6516 KENNERLY RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6516 KENNERLY RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6516 KENNERLY RD is pet friendly.
Does 6516 KENNERLY RD offer parking?
Yes, 6516 KENNERLY RD offers parking.
Does 6516 KENNERLY RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6516 KENNERLY RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6516 KENNERLY RD have a pool?
No, 6516 KENNERLY RD does not have a pool.
Does 6516 KENNERLY RD have accessible units?
No, 6516 KENNERLY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6516 KENNERLY RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6516 KENNERLY RD does not have units with dishwashers.
