All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6485 Sierra Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6485 Sierra Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

6485 Sierra Drive

6485 Sierra Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6485 Sierra Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,374 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5832170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6485 Sierra Drive have any available units?
6485 Sierra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6485 Sierra Drive have?
Some of 6485 Sierra Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6485 Sierra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6485 Sierra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6485 Sierra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6485 Sierra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6485 Sierra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6485 Sierra Drive offers parking.
Does 6485 Sierra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6485 Sierra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6485 Sierra Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6485 Sierra Drive has a pool.
Does 6485 Sierra Drive have accessible units?
No, 6485 Sierra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6485 Sierra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6485 Sierra Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Sublet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia