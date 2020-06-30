All apartments in Jacksonville
6459 Longleaf Branch Drive

6459 Longleaf Branch Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6459 Longleaf Branch Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Live One Month Rent Free
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Featuring sparkling community pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,715 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Sunday, February 23, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing

(RLNE5408314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6459 Longleaf Branch Drive have any available units?
6459 Longleaf Branch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6459 Longleaf Branch Drive have?
Some of 6459 Longleaf Branch Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6459 Longleaf Branch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6459 Longleaf Branch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6459 Longleaf Branch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6459 Longleaf Branch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6459 Longleaf Branch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6459 Longleaf Branch Drive offers parking.
Does 6459 Longleaf Branch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6459 Longleaf Branch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6459 Longleaf Branch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6459 Longleaf Branch Drive has a pool.
Does 6459 Longleaf Branch Drive have accessible units?
No, 6459 Longleaf Branch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6459 Longleaf Branch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6459 Longleaf Branch Drive has units with dishwashers.

