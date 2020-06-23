Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 645 ODESSA ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
645 ODESSA ST
Last updated October 6 2019 at 3:24 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
645 ODESSA ST
645 Odessa Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
645 Odessa Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
East Jacksonville
Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath. Central heat and air.Washer dryer hookups.Big rooms, tall ceilings. Lots of space. Old Florida charm.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 645 ODESSA ST have any available units?
645 ODESSA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 645 ODESSA ST currently offering any rent specials?
645 ODESSA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 ODESSA ST pet-friendly?
No, 645 ODESSA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 645 ODESSA ST offer parking?
No, 645 ODESSA ST does not offer parking.
Does 645 ODESSA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 ODESSA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 ODESSA ST have a pool?
No, 645 ODESSA ST does not have a pool.
Does 645 ODESSA ST have accessible units?
No, 645 ODESSA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 645 ODESSA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 ODESSA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 645 ODESSA ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 645 ODESSA ST has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia