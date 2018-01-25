All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6432 Dartmouth Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6432 Dartmouth Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6432 Dartmouth Road

6432 Dartmouth Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Lakewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6432 Dartmouth Road, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Lakewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lakewood home with character! Beautiful remodel home with wood floors updated white kitchen and remodeled bath. French doors leading to patio, family room , dining room. Modern fireplace. Washer/dryer hookup. Sorry NO Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6432 Dartmouth Road have any available units?
6432 Dartmouth Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6432 Dartmouth Road have?
Some of 6432 Dartmouth Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6432 Dartmouth Road currently offering any rent specials?
6432 Dartmouth Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6432 Dartmouth Road pet-friendly?
No, 6432 Dartmouth Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6432 Dartmouth Road offer parking?
No, 6432 Dartmouth Road does not offer parking.
Does 6432 Dartmouth Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6432 Dartmouth Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6432 Dartmouth Road have a pool?
No, 6432 Dartmouth Road does not have a pool.
Does 6432 Dartmouth Road have accessible units?
No, 6432 Dartmouth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6432 Dartmouth Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6432 Dartmouth Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia