Lakewood home with character! Beautiful remodel home with wood floors updated white kitchen and remodeled bath. French doors leading to patio, family room , dining room. Modern fireplace. Washer/dryer hookup. Sorry NO Pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6432 Dartmouth Road have any available units?
6432 Dartmouth Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.