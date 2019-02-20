All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 9 2020 at 5:26 PM

6425 Diamond Leaf Drive

6425 Diamond Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6425 Diamond Leaf Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6425 Diamond Leaf Drive have any available units?
6425 Diamond Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6425 Diamond Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6425 Diamond Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6425 Diamond Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6425 Diamond Leaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6425 Diamond Leaf Drive offer parking?
No, 6425 Diamond Leaf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6425 Diamond Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6425 Diamond Leaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6425 Diamond Leaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6425 Diamond Leaf Drive has a pool.
Does 6425 Diamond Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 6425 Diamond Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6425 Diamond Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6425 Diamond Leaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6425 Diamond Leaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6425 Diamond Leaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
