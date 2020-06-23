Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6423 Sable Woods Dr East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
6423 Sable Woods Dr East
6423 Sable Woods Drive East
·
No Longer Available
Location
6423 Sable Woods Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4560662)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6423 Sable Woods Dr East have any available units?
6423 Sable Woods Dr East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6423 Sable Woods Dr East have?
Some of 6423 Sable Woods Dr East's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6423 Sable Woods Dr East currently offering any rent specials?
6423 Sable Woods Dr East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6423 Sable Woods Dr East pet-friendly?
Yes, 6423 Sable Woods Dr East is pet friendly.
Does 6423 Sable Woods Dr East offer parking?
No, 6423 Sable Woods Dr East does not offer parking.
Does 6423 Sable Woods Dr East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6423 Sable Woods Dr East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6423 Sable Woods Dr East have a pool?
No, 6423 Sable Woods Dr East does not have a pool.
Does 6423 Sable Woods Dr East have accessible units?
No, 6423 Sable Woods Dr East does not have accessible units.
Does 6423 Sable Woods Dr East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6423 Sable Woods Dr East has units with dishwashers.
