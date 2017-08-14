All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6408 Crimson Leaf Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6408 Crimson Leaf Lane
Last updated April 19 2020 at 4:38 PM

6408 Crimson Leaf Lane

6408 Crimson Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6408 Crimson Leaf Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4-2-2 in Gentle Woods subdivision has a large fenced yard. Kitchen equipped with black appliances, upgraded cabinetry and spacious counter tops. Split floor plan with large master closet. Please call today 904.575.0550

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6408 Crimson Leaf Lane have any available units?
6408 Crimson Leaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6408 Crimson Leaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6408 Crimson Leaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 Crimson Leaf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6408 Crimson Leaf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6408 Crimson Leaf Lane offer parking?
No, 6408 Crimson Leaf Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6408 Crimson Leaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6408 Crimson Leaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 Crimson Leaf Lane have a pool?
No, 6408 Crimson Leaf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6408 Crimson Leaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 6408 Crimson Leaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 Crimson Leaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6408 Crimson Leaf Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6408 Crimson Leaf Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6408 Crimson Leaf Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia