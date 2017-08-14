6408 Crimson Leaf Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244 Oak Hill
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4-2-2 in Gentle Woods subdivision has a large fenced yard. Kitchen equipped with black appliances, upgraded cabinetry and spacious counter tops. Split floor plan with large master closet. Please call today 904.575.0550
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6408 Crimson Leaf Lane have any available units?
6408 Crimson Leaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.