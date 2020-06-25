Rent Calculator
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR
6408 Autumn Berry Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
6408 Autumn Berry Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Well maintained townhome on the lake. Convenient neighborhood with supermarket, eateries, department store, hospital, .....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have any available units?
6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have?
Some of 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR offer parking?
No, 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR does not offer parking.
Does 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR has a pool.
Does 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have accessible units?
No, 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR has units with dishwashers.
