All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR

6408 Autumn Berry Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6408 Autumn Berry Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Well maintained townhome on the lake. Convenient neighborhood with supermarket, eateries, department store, hospital, .....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have any available units?
6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have?
Some of 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR offer parking?
No, 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR does not offer parking.
Does 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR has a pool.
Does 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have accessible units?
No, 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6408 AUTUMN BERRY CIR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia