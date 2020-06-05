All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6402 BERYL ST

6402 Beryl Street · No Longer Available
Location

6402 Beryl Street, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Lincoln Villas

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3/1 ...carpeted bedrooms and wood laminate throughout rest of home. Front porch along front of home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6402 BERYL ST have any available units?
6402 BERYL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6402 BERYL ST have?
Some of 6402 BERYL ST's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6402 BERYL ST currently offering any rent specials?
6402 BERYL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 BERYL ST pet-friendly?
No, 6402 BERYL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6402 BERYL ST offer parking?
Yes, 6402 BERYL ST offers parking.
Does 6402 BERYL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6402 BERYL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 BERYL ST have a pool?
No, 6402 BERYL ST does not have a pool.
Does 6402 BERYL ST have accessible units?
No, 6402 BERYL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 BERYL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 6402 BERYL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
