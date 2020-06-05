Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6402 BERYL ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6402 BERYL ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6402 BERYL ST
6402 Beryl Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
6402 Beryl Street, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Lincoln Villas
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3/1 ...carpeted bedrooms and wood laminate throughout rest of home. Front porch along front of home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6402 BERYL ST have any available units?
6402 BERYL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6402 BERYL ST have?
Some of 6402 BERYL ST's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6402 BERYL ST currently offering any rent specials?
6402 BERYL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 BERYL ST pet-friendly?
No, 6402 BERYL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6402 BERYL ST offer parking?
Yes, 6402 BERYL ST offers parking.
Does 6402 BERYL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6402 BERYL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 BERYL ST have a pool?
No, 6402 BERYL ST does not have a pool.
Does 6402 BERYL ST have accessible units?
No, 6402 BERYL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 BERYL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 6402 BERYL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia