Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:57 AM

6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR

6397 Autumn Berry Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6397 Autumn Berry Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

garage
pool
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Lovely end-unit 2-car garage townhome with 3BR/2.5 bathroom. Very well maintained, gated community, close to all medical, shopping, restaurants and the interstate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have any available units?
6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
What amenities does 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have?
Some of 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR's amenities include garage, pool, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR offer parking?
Yes, 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR offers parking.
Does 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR has a pool.
Does 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have accessible units?
No, 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

