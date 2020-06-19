Rent Calculator
6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:57 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR
6397 Autumn Berry Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6397 Autumn Berry Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Amenities
garage
pool
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely end-unit 2-car garage townhome with 3BR/2.5 bathroom. Very well maintained, gated community, close to all medical, shopping, restaurants and the interstate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have any available units?
6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have?
Some of 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR's amenities include garage, pool, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR offer parking?
Yes, 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR offers parking.
Does 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR has a pool.
Does 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have accessible units?
No, 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6397 AUTUMN BERRY CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
