Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
639 LONGBRANCH BLVD
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:25 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
639 LONGBRANCH BLVD
639 Long Branch Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
639 Long Branch Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3/1 GREAT BRENTWOOD LOCATION, READY TO MOVE INT0!! HUGE BACK YARD,NEW CARPET AND PAINT, EAT IN KITCHEN, CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN,95,I-10.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 639 LONGBRANCH BLVD have any available units?
639 LONGBRANCH BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 639 LONGBRANCH BLVD have?
Some of 639 LONGBRANCH BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 639 LONGBRANCH BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
639 LONGBRANCH BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 LONGBRANCH BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 639 LONGBRANCH BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 639 LONGBRANCH BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 639 LONGBRANCH BLVD offers parking.
Does 639 LONGBRANCH BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 LONGBRANCH BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 LONGBRANCH BLVD have a pool?
No, 639 LONGBRANCH BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 639 LONGBRANCH BLVD have accessible units?
No, 639 LONGBRANCH BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 639 LONGBRANCH BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 639 LONGBRANCH BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
