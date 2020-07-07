Rent Calculator
639 LONG BRANCH BLVD
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:33 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
639 LONG BRANCH BLVD
639 Long Branch Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
639 Long Branch Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3/1 GREAT BRENTWOOD LOCATION, READY TO MOVE INT0!! HUGE BACK YARD,NEW CARPET AND PAINT, EAT IN KITCHEN, CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN,95,I-10.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 639 LONG BRANCH BLVD have any available units?
639 LONG BRANCH BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 639 LONG BRANCH BLVD have?
Some of 639 LONG BRANCH BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 639 LONG BRANCH BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
639 LONG BRANCH BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 LONG BRANCH BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 639 LONG BRANCH BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 639 LONG BRANCH BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 639 LONG BRANCH BLVD offers parking.
Does 639 LONG BRANCH BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 LONG BRANCH BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 LONG BRANCH BLVD have a pool?
No, 639 LONG BRANCH BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 639 LONG BRANCH BLVD have accessible units?
No, 639 LONG BRANCH BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 639 LONG BRANCH BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 639 LONG BRANCH BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
