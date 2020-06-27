All apartments in Jacksonville
6389 Rolling Tree Street
Last updated August 12 2019 at 2:10 AM

6389 Rolling Tree Street

6389 Rolling Tree Street · No Longer Available
Location

6389 Rolling Tree Street, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Jacksonville Heights South

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6389 Rolling Tree Street have any available units?
6389 Rolling Tree Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6389 Rolling Tree Street currently offering any rent specials?
6389 Rolling Tree Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6389 Rolling Tree Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6389 Rolling Tree Street is pet friendly.
Does 6389 Rolling Tree Street offer parking?
No, 6389 Rolling Tree Street does not offer parking.
Does 6389 Rolling Tree Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6389 Rolling Tree Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6389 Rolling Tree Street have a pool?
Yes, 6389 Rolling Tree Street has a pool.
Does 6389 Rolling Tree Street have accessible units?
No, 6389 Rolling Tree Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6389 Rolling Tree Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6389 Rolling Tree Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6389 Rolling Tree Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6389 Rolling Tree Street does not have units with air conditioning.
