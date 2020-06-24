All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 3 2019 at 7:07 AM

6384 Barry Drive West

6384 Barry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6384 Barry Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Are you looking for a new home? Check out this one, This house is a must see this newly rehabbed 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with a large bonus room that can be used as a 4th bedroom. This home has a very large living room with separate dining area. Nice kitchen with large pantry. W/D hookup inside. This home is ceramic tile and new flooring through-out the house.. Fenced side and back yard. All details must be verified.
Are you looking for a new home? Check out this one, This house is a must see this newly rehabbed 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with a large bonus room that can be used as a 4th bedroom. This home has a very large living room with separate dining area. Nice kitchen with large pantry. W/D hookup inside. This home is ceramic tile or new flooring. Fenced side and back yard. All details must be verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6384 Barry Drive West have any available units?
6384 Barry Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6384 Barry Drive West have?
Some of 6384 Barry Drive West's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6384 Barry Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
6384 Barry Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6384 Barry Drive West pet-friendly?
No, 6384 Barry Drive West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6384 Barry Drive West offer parking?
Yes, 6384 Barry Drive West offers parking.
Does 6384 Barry Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6384 Barry Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6384 Barry Drive West have a pool?
No, 6384 Barry Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 6384 Barry Drive West have accessible units?
No, 6384 Barry Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 6384 Barry Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 6384 Barry Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
