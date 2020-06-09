Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6381 Johnnie Cir W
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:33 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6381 Johnnie Cir W
6381 Johnnie Circle West
·
No Longer Available
Location
6381 Johnnie Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
- Great corner lot brick home. Separate dining room, large living room which leads out to enclosed lanai. Home has tile throughout.
Spacious laundry room (washer dryer hookups)
Two car garage.
NO PETS
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4583016)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6381 Johnnie Cir W have any available units?
6381 Johnnie Cir W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 6381 Johnnie Cir W currently offering any rent specials?
6381 Johnnie Cir W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6381 Johnnie Cir W pet-friendly?
No, 6381 Johnnie Cir W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6381 Johnnie Cir W offer parking?
Yes, 6381 Johnnie Cir W does offer parking.
Does 6381 Johnnie Cir W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6381 Johnnie Cir W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6381 Johnnie Cir W have a pool?
No, 6381 Johnnie Cir W does not have a pool.
Does 6381 Johnnie Cir W have accessible units?
No, 6381 Johnnie Cir W does not have accessible units.
Does 6381 Johnnie Cir W have units with dishwashers?
No, 6381 Johnnie Cir W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6381 Johnnie Cir W have units with air conditioning?
No, 6381 Johnnie Cir W does not have units with air conditioning.
