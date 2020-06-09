6381 Johnnie Cir W

Amenities

w/d hookup garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

- Great corner lot brick home. Separate dining room, large living room which leads out to enclosed lanai. Home has tile throughout.

Spacious laundry room (washer dryer hookups)

Two car garage.

NO PETS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4583016)