Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 637 60TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
637 60TH ST
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
637 60TH ST
637 East 60th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
637 East 60th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
ADORABLE AND AFFORDABLE. FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, LIVING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN. COMES EQUIPPED WITH RANGE AND REFRIGERATOR.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 637 60TH ST have any available units?
637 60TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 637 60TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
637 60TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 60TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 637 60TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 637 60TH ST offer parking?
No, 637 60TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 637 60TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 60TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 60TH ST have a pool?
No, 637 60TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 637 60TH ST have accessible units?
No, 637 60TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 637 60TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 60TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 637 60TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 637 60TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia