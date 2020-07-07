All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

637 60TH ST

637 East 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

637 East 60th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
ADORABLE AND AFFORDABLE. FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, LIVING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN. COMES EQUIPPED WITH RANGE AND REFRIGERATOR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 60TH ST have any available units?
637 60TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 637 60TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
637 60TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 60TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 637 60TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 637 60TH ST offer parking?
No, 637 60TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 637 60TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 60TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 60TH ST have a pool?
No, 637 60TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 637 60TH ST have accessible units?
No, 637 60TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 637 60TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 60TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 637 60TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 637 60TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.

