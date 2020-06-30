All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 14 2020 at 12:09 AM

6354 PINE SUMMIT DR

6354 Pine Summit Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6354 Pine Summit Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lake Lucina

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cute, recently redone wood floors. Central HVAC Large family room, Laundry room, living room, Dining room, fenced back yard, screened porch, storage building. Washer and dryer hookups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6354 PINE SUMMIT DR have any available units?
6354 PINE SUMMIT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6354 PINE SUMMIT DR have?
Some of 6354 PINE SUMMIT DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6354 PINE SUMMIT DR currently offering any rent specials?
6354 PINE SUMMIT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6354 PINE SUMMIT DR pet-friendly?
No, 6354 PINE SUMMIT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6354 PINE SUMMIT DR offer parking?
Yes, 6354 PINE SUMMIT DR offers parking.
Does 6354 PINE SUMMIT DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6354 PINE SUMMIT DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6354 PINE SUMMIT DR have a pool?
No, 6354 PINE SUMMIT DR does not have a pool.
Does 6354 PINE SUMMIT DR have accessible units?
No, 6354 PINE SUMMIT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6354 PINE SUMMIT DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6354 PINE SUMMIT DR does not have units with dishwashers.

