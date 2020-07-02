6342 IAN CHAD DRIVE WEST

Amenities

pet friendly garage bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Three Bedroom - Fenced on the Westside - Huge oaks accentuate style and grace in this lovely Westside home located in an established area. The big living room opens into a galley style kitchen with eat in area overlooking the fenced backyard, perfect for BBQ's and watching the big game or just relaxation. You won't find a nicer home in better condition for this price range, marketed to move fast and attract the best tenants. Needs a responsible person/couple that doesn't mind yard work on this large lot. Where else can you find a fenced brick home with a 2 car garage priced below similar sized apartments?



Available: NOW

$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee w/ Approval -Medium Sized Dog up to 40 lbs

$50 Application Fee Per Adult



(RLNE2690730)