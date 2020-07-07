Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6322 SIMCA DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6322 SIMCA DR
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:03 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6322 SIMCA DR
6322 Simca Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Arlington Manor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6322 Simca Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Manor
Amenities
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3/2 POOL home. This is a great home with a wonderful floor plan. solid surface counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, fenced backyard and a quiet neighborhood. Pool care is included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6322 SIMCA DR have any available units?
6322 SIMCA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 6322 SIMCA DR currently offering any rent specials?
6322 SIMCA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6322 SIMCA DR pet-friendly?
No, 6322 SIMCA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6322 SIMCA DR offer parking?
Yes, 6322 SIMCA DR offers parking.
Does 6322 SIMCA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6322 SIMCA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6322 SIMCA DR have a pool?
Yes, 6322 SIMCA DR has a pool.
Does 6322 SIMCA DR have accessible units?
No, 6322 SIMCA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6322 SIMCA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6322 SIMCA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6322 SIMCA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6322 SIMCA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia