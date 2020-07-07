All apartments in Jacksonville
6322 SIMCA DR
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:03 PM

6322 SIMCA DR

6322 Simca Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6322 Simca Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Manor

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3/2 POOL home. This is a great home with a wonderful floor plan. solid surface counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, fenced backyard and a quiet neighborhood. Pool care is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6322 SIMCA DR have any available units?
6322 SIMCA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6322 SIMCA DR currently offering any rent specials?
6322 SIMCA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6322 SIMCA DR pet-friendly?
No, 6322 SIMCA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6322 SIMCA DR offer parking?
Yes, 6322 SIMCA DR offers parking.
Does 6322 SIMCA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6322 SIMCA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6322 SIMCA DR have a pool?
Yes, 6322 SIMCA DR has a pool.
Does 6322 SIMCA DR have accessible units?
No, 6322 SIMCA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6322 SIMCA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6322 SIMCA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6322 SIMCA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6322 SIMCA DR does not have units with air conditioning.

