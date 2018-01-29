Rent Calculator
6310 Eastwood Lane
6310 Eastwood Lane
6310 Eastwood Lane
No Longer Available
Location
6310 Eastwood Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lake Lucina
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Arlington - Lovely three bedroom, one bath home, central heat & air, kitchen equipped, washer/dryer hook-ups, hardwood floors. Large fenced yard. Contact office for viewing information. 904 743-6423
(RLNE2556839)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6310 Eastwood Lane have any available units?
6310 Eastwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 6310 Eastwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6310 Eastwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6310 Eastwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6310 Eastwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6310 Eastwood Lane offer parking?
No, 6310 Eastwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6310 Eastwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6310 Eastwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6310 Eastwood Lane have a pool?
No, 6310 Eastwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6310 Eastwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 6310 Eastwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6310 Eastwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6310 Eastwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6310 Eastwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6310 Eastwood Lane has units with air conditioning.
