Jacksonville, FL
6309 TRIMPE LN
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:10 PM

6309 TRIMPE LN

6309 Trimpe Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6309 Trimpe Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Jacksonville Heights South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
playground
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a small neighborhood. Split bedroom floor plan. Covered patio for entertaining. Beautiful new wood floors in living area and bedrooms. Wet areas vinyl.. Large Master closet and double vanity sink in Master Bath. Eat-in Kitchen space with all appliances included. Living room/Dining room combo opens to Covered Porch. Community playground. Call today for a private showing. Please NO PETS ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6309 TRIMPE LN have any available units?
6309 TRIMPE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6309 TRIMPE LN have?
Some of 6309 TRIMPE LN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6309 TRIMPE LN currently offering any rent specials?
6309 TRIMPE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6309 TRIMPE LN pet-friendly?
No, 6309 TRIMPE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6309 TRIMPE LN offer parking?
No, 6309 TRIMPE LN does not offer parking.
Does 6309 TRIMPE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6309 TRIMPE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6309 TRIMPE LN have a pool?
No, 6309 TRIMPE LN does not have a pool.
Does 6309 TRIMPE LN have accessible units?
No, 6309 TRIMPE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6309 TRIMPE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6309 TRIMPE LN has units with dishwashers.
