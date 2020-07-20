6309 Trimpe Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32222 Jacksonville Heights South
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a small neighborhood. Split bedroom floor plan. Covered patio for entertaining. Beautiful new wood floors in living area and bedrooms. Wet areas vinyl.. Large Master closet and double vanity sink in Master Bath. Eat-in Kitchen space with all appliances included. Living room/Dining room combo opens to Covered Porch. Community playground. Call today for a private showing. Please NO PETS ALLOWED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6309 TRIMPE LN have any available units?
6309 TRIMPE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.