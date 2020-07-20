6309 TRIMPE LN

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan playground ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities playground

Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a small neighborhood. Split bedroom floor plan. Covered patio for entertaining. Beautiful new wood floors in living area and bedrooms. Wet areas vinyl.. Large Master closet and double vanity sink in Master Bath. Eat-in Kitchen space with all appliances included. Living room/Dining room combo opens to Covered Porch. Community playground. Call today for a private showing. Please NO PETS ALLOWED.