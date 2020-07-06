All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

6304 Jammes Rd

6304 Jammes Road · No Longer Available
Location

6304 Jammes Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/984e97d015 ----
Welcome home to this freshly renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home! Features spacious kitchen, appliances, washer/dryer connections, central heating/air, & more! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6304 Jammes Rd have any available units?
6304 Jammes Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6304 Jammes Rd have?
Some of 6304 Jammes Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6304 Jammes Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6304 Jammes Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6304 Jammes Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6304 Jammes Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6304 Jammes Rd offer parking?
No, 6304 Jammes Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6304 Jammes Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6304 Jammes Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6304 Jammes Rd have a pool?
No, 6304 Jammes Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6304 Jammes Rd have accessible units?
No, 6304 Jammes Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6304 Jammes Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6304 Jammes Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

