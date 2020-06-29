All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6295 Fedor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6295 Fedor Drive
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:10 PM

6295 Fedor Drive

6295 Fedor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6295 Fedor Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6295 Fedor Drive have any available units?
6295 Fedor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6295 Fedor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6295 Fedor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6295 Fedor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6295 Fedor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6295 Fedor Drive offer parking?
No, 6295 Fedor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6295 Fedor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6295 Fedor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6295 Fedor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6295 Fedor Drive has a pool.
Does 6295 Fedor Drive have accessible units?
No, 6295 Fedor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6295 Fedor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6295 Fedor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6295 Fedor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6295 Fedor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia