Home
Jacksonville, FL
6279 ECLIPSE CIR
Last updated April 15 2019 at 1:43 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6279 ECLIPSE CIR
6279 Eclipse Circle
No Longer Available
Location
6279 Eclipse Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous town home. Close to shopping and 95. Huge master suite! Private patio, completely enclosed with travertine tile. Wood floors in living areas, open floor plan,gourmet kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6279 ECLIPSE CIR have any available units?
6279 ECLIPSE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6279 ECLIPSE CIR have?
Some of 6279 ECLIPSE CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6279 ECLIPSE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6279 ECLIPSE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6279 ECLIPSE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6279 ECLIPSE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6279 ECLIPSE CIR offer parking?
No, 6279 ECLIPSE CIR does not offer parking.
Does 6279 ECLIPSE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6279 ECLIPSE CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6279 ECLIPSE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6279 ECLIPSE CIR has a pool.
Does 6279 ECLIPSE CIR have accessible units?
No, 6279 ECLIPSE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6279 ECLIPSE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6279 ECLIPSE CIR has units with dishwashers.
