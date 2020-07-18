All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 627 Staffordshire Drive East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
627 Staffordshire Drive East
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:44 PM

627 Staffordshire Drive East

627 Staffordshire Drive East · (904) 274-4254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
East Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

627 Staffordshire Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1370 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. This home may have additional HOA requirements. Please contact us for additional information. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 Staffordshire Drive East have any available units?
627 Staffordshire Drive East has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 627 Staffordshire Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
627 Staffordshire Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 Staffordshire Drive East pet-friendly?
No, 627 Staffordshire Drive East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 627 Staffordshire Drive East offer parking?
No, 627 Staffordshire Drive East does not offer parking.
Does 627 Staffordshire Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 Staffordshire Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 Staffordshire Drive East have a pool?
Yes, 627 Staffordshire Drive East has a pool.
Does 627 Staffordshire Drive East have accessible units?
No, 627 Staffordshire Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 627 Staffordshire Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 Staffordshire Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 627 Staffordshire Drive East have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 Staffordshire Drive East does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 627 Staffordshire Drive East?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity