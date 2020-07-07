All apartments in Jacksonville
626 E 56th St
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

626 E 56th St

626 East 56th Street · No Longer Available
Location

626 East 56th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

pet friendly
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/abc9d4402e ----
Cute and compact, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom home features an open living space and new carpet in the bedrooms, with plenty of yard space. Book your showing today!

-Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals.
-Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable.
-Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent.
-All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years.
-After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form.
-Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent.
-Your security deposit is based on rental history. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent.
-Renter\'s insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in.
-One FULL month\'s rent is due prior to move-in.
-All fees are subject to change without prior notice.
-Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 E 56th St have any available units?
626 E 56th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 626 E 56th St currently offering any rent specials?
626 E 56th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 E 56th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 626 E 56th St is pet friendly.
Does 626 E 56th St offer parking?
No, 626 E 56th St does not offer parking.
Does 626 E 56th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 E 56th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 E 56th St have a pool?
No, 626 E 56th St does not have a pool.
Does 626 E 56th St have accessible units?
No, 626 E 56th St does not have accessible units.
Does 626 E 56th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 E 56th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 E 56th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 E 56th St does not have units with air conditioning.

