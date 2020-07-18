All apartments in Jacksonville
625 Oaks Hollow Ct

625 Oaks Hollow Court · (904) 887-1887
Location

625 Oaks Hollow Court, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $945 · Avail. now

$945

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1424 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
Gorgeous townhouse - Property Id: 314427

Huge renovated townhouse 1429 square feet with 2 bedrooms, 2 bath with all bedrooms with view on 2nd floor, huge family room , lovely dining room , large kitchen a view, washer and dryer inside the unit, custom painting throughout and professionally decorated, walk-in closet, ceiling fans, oak stairs, security system , private backyard with a sitting deck, community pool, basketball court, conveniently located on Arlington Expressway. Park like settings with towering oaks. Good living in a small tranquil community
24 mo lease: $ 945/month
12 mo lease: $ 995/month
There is an additional $ 195 condominium HOA fee per month payable with the rent to cover water, sewer, trash collection, pest control, building maintenance.
$ 39 non refundable application fee for single person, $ 75 for whole family.
Special rent discount available to veteran, military personnel, medical professional and teacher.
Qualifications: $ 34,000 + annual income, min credit score 585
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/625-oaks-hollow-ct-jacksonville-fl/314427
Property Id 314427

(RLNE5953811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Oaks Hollow Ct have any available units?
625 Oaks Hollow Ct has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 Oaks Hollow Ct have?
Some of 625 Oaks Hollow Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Oaks Hollow Ct currently offering any rent specials?
625 Oaks Hollow Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Oaks Hollow Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 Oaks Hollow Ct is pet friendly.
Does 625 Oaks Hollow Ct offer parking?
No, 625 Oaks Hollow Ct does not offer parking.
Does 625 Oaks Hollow Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 Oaks Hollow Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Oaks Hollow Ct have a pool?
Yes, 625 Oaks Hollow Ct has a pool.
Does 625 Oaks Hollow Ct have accessible units?
No, 625 Oaks Hollow Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Oaks Hollow Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 Oaks Hollow Ct has units with dishwashers.
