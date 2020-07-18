Amenities
Gorgeous townhouse - Property Id: 314427
Huge renovated townhouse 1429 square feet with 2 bedrooms, 2 bath with all bedrooms with view on 2nd floor, huge family room , lovely dining room , large kitchen a view, washer and dryer inside the unit, custom painting throughout and professionally decorated, walk-in closet, ceiling fans, oak stairs, security system , private backyard with a sitting deck, community pool, basketball court, conveniently located on Arlington Expressway. Park like settings with towering oaks. Good living in a small tranquil community
24 mo lease: $ 945/month
12 mo lease: $ 995/month
There is an additional $ 195 condominium HOA fee per month payable with the rent to cover water, sewer, trash collection, pest control, building maintenance.
$ 39 non refundable application fee for single person, $ 75 for whole family.
Special rent discount available to veteran, military personnel, medical professional and teacher.
Qualifications: $ 34,000 + annual income, min credit score 585
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/625-oaks-hollow-ct-jacksonville-fl/314427
