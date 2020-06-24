Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 625 E 28TH ST.
625 E 28TH ST
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:51 AM
1 of 9
625 E 28TH ST
625 28th St E
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
625 28th St E, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on eastside. New carpet, new paint, covered front porch, new heating and AC system, convenient to downtown and Springfield.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 625 E 28TH ST have any available units?
625 E 28TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 625 E 28TH ST have?
Some of 625 E 28TH ST's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 625 E 28TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
625 E 28TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 E 28TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 625 E 28TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 625 E 28TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 625 E 28TH ST offers parking.
Does 625 E 28TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 E 28TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 E 28TH ST have a pool?
No, 625 E 28TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 625 E 28TH ST have accessible units?
No, 625 E 28TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 625 E 28TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 E 28TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
