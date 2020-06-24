All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 625 E 28TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
625 E 28TH ST
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:51 AM

625 E 28TH ST

625 28th St E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

625 28th St E, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on eastside. New carpet, new paint, covered front porch, new heating and AC system, convenient to downtown and Springfield.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 E 28TH ST have any available units?
625 E 28TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 E 28TH ST have?
Some of 625 E 28TH ST's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 E 28TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
625 E 28TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 E 28TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 625 E 28TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 625 E 28TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 625 E 28TH ST offers parking.
Does 625 E 28TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 E 28TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 E 28TH ST have a pool?
No, 625 E 28TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 625 E 28TH ST have accessible units?
No, 625 E 28TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 625 E 28TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 E 28TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia