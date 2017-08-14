All apartments in Jacksonville
6236 Faulkner Circle
6236 Faulkner Circle

6236 Faulkner Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6236 Faulkner Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change, Please do not disturb our current residents.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 10/19/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6236 Faulkner Circle have any available units?
6236 Faulkner Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6236 Faulkner Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6236 Faulkner Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6236 Faulkner Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6236 Faulkner Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6236 Faulkner Circle offer parking?
No, 6236 Faulkner Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6236 Faulkner Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6236 Faulkner Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6236 Faulkner Circle have a pool?
No, 6236 Faulkner Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6236 Faulkner Circle have accessible units?
No, 6236 Faulkner Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6236 Faulkner Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6236 Faulkner Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6236 Faulkner Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6236 Faulkner Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

