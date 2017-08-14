6236 Faulkner Circle

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.



This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Availability subject to change, Please do not disturb our current residents.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 10/19/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.