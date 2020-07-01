Rent Calculator
623 E 63RD ST
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM
1 of 2
623 E 63RD ST
623 East 63rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
623 East 63rd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice size 3bed room 1 Bath central heat and air will accept sect 8
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 623 E 63RD ST have any available units?
623 E 63RD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 623 E 63RD ST have?
Some of 623 E 63RD ST's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 623 E 63RD ST currently offering any rent specials?
623 E 63RD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 E 63RD ST pet-friendly?
No, 623 E 63RD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 623 E 63RD ST offer parking?
Yes, 623 E 63RD ST offers parking.
Does 623 E 63RD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 E 63RD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 E 63RD ST have a pool?
No, 623 E 63RD ST does not have a pool.
Does 623 E 63RD ST have accessible units?
No, 623 E 63RD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 623 E 63RD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 E 63RD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
