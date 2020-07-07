Rent Calculator
6226 Du Clay Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
6226 Du Clay Rd
6226 Du Clay Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
6226 Du Clay Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6226 Du Clay Rd have any available units?
6226 Du Clay Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 6226 Du Clay Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6226 Du Clay Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6226 Du Clay Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6226 Du Clay Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6226 Du Clay Rd offer parking?
No, 6226 Du Clay Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6226 Du Clay Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6226 Du Clay Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6226 Du Clay Rd have a pool?
No, 6226 Du Clay Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6226 Du Clay Rd have accessible units?
No, 6226 Du Clay Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6226 Du Clay Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6226 Du Clay Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6226 Du Clay Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6226 Du Clay Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
