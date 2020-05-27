Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6221 Shady Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6221 Shady Oak Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6221 Shady Oak Drive
6221 Shady Oak Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Arlington Manor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6221 Shady Oak Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Manor
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath and a bonus room that could be an office, family room or additional bedroom. One car garage.
(RLNE5164127)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6221 Shady Oak Drive have any available units?
6221 Shady Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 6221 Shady Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6221 Shady Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6221 Shady Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6221 Shady Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6221 Shady Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6221 Shady Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 6221 Shady Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6221 Shady Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6221 Shady Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 6221 Shady Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6221 Shady Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 6221 Shady Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6221 Shady Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6221 Shady Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6221 Shady Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6221 Shady Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia