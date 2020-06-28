Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6216 CLEARSKY DR
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:44 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6216 CLEARSKY DR
6216 Clearsky Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6216 Clearsky Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Home is available for rent or for sale. Gated community with 2-car garage. Min lease term is 12 months.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6216 CLEARSKY DR have any available units?
6216 CLEARSKY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6216 CLEARSKY DR have?
Some of 6216 CLEARSKY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6216 CLEARSKY DR currently offering any rent specials?
6216 CLEARSKY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6216 CLEARSKY DR pet-friendly?
No, 6216 CLEARSKY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6216 CLEARSKY DR offer parking?
Yes, 6216 CLEARSKY DR offers parking.
Does 6216 CLEARSKY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6216 CLEARSKY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6216 CLEARSKY DR have a pool?
Yes, 6216 CLEARSKY DR has a pool.
Does 6216 CLEARSKY DR have accessible units?
No, 6216 CLEARSKY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6216 CLEARSKY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6216 CLEARSKY DR has units with dishwashers.
