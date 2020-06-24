Rent Calculator
Last updated February 27 2020 at 12:01 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6201 PENDRAGON
6201 Pendragon Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
6201 Pendragon Place, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely ''newer'' home features an open floor plan with formal dining room off foyer, great room and master suite downstairs. Covered rear patio
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6201 PENDRAGON have any available units?
6201 PENDRAGON doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6201 PENDRAGON have?
Some of 6201 PENDRAGON's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 6201 PENDRAGON currently offering any rent specials?
6201 PENDRAGON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 PENDRAGON pet-friendly?
No, 6201 PENDRAGON is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6201 PENDRAGON offer parking?
Yes, 6201 PENDRAGON offers parking.
Does 6201 PENDRAGON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6201 PENDRAGON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 PENDRAGON have a pool?
No, 6201 PENDRAGON does not have a pool.
Does 6201 PENDRAGON have accessible units?
No, 6201 PENDRAGON does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 PENDRAGON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6201 PENDRAGON has units with dishwashers.
