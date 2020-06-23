Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
620 Comet St
620 Comet Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
620 Comet Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
All new interior throughout! Call today. It won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 620 Comet St have any available units?
620 Comet St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 620 Comet St currently offering any rent specials?
620 Comet St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Comet St pet-friendly?
No, 620 Comet St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 620 Comet St offer parking?
No, 620 Comet St does not offer parking.
Does 620 Comet St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Comet St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Comet St have a pool?
No, 620 Comet St does not have a pool.
Does 620 Comet St have accessible units?
No, 620 Comet St does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Comet St have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Comet St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Comet St have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Comet St does not have units with air conditioning.
