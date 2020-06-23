All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 620 Comet St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
620 Comet St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

620 Comet St

620 Comet Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

620 Comet Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
All new interior throughout! Call today. It won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Comet St have any available units?
620 Comet St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 620 Comet St currently offering any rent specials?
620 Comet St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Comet St pet-friendly?
No, 620 Comet St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 620 Comet St offer parking?
No, 620 Comet St does not offer parking.
Does 620 Comet St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Comet St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Comet St have a pool?
No, 620 Comet St does not have a pool.
Does 620 Comet St have accessible units?
No, 620 Comet St does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Comet St have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Comet St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Comet St have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Comet St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia