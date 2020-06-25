All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 618 HERMAN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
618 HERMAN ST
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:43 AM

618 HERMAN ST

618 Herman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

618 Herman Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 HERMAN ST have any available units?
618 HERMAN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 618 HERMAN ST currently offering any rent specials?
618 HERMAN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 HERMAN ST pet-friendly?
No, 618 HERMAN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 618 HERMAN ST offer parking?
No, 618 HERMAN ST does not offer parking.
Does 618 HERMAN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 HERMAN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 HERMAN ST have a pool?
No, 618 HERMAN ST does not have a pool.
Does 618 HERMAN ST have accessible units?
No, 618 HERMAN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 618 HERMAN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 HERMAN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 HERMAN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 HERMAN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia