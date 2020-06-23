All apartments in Jacksonville
617 Fern St
617 Fern St

617 Fern Street · No Longer Available
Location

617 Fern Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/842b9a80b2 ----
Beautiful hardwood floors throughout this historic and charming two-bedroom, one-bathroom duplex unit. Lawn care included! Book your showing today!

-Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult.
-Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.
-Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores and may be equal to one month\'s rent, one and a half months\' rent, or two months\' rent.
-Administration fee is $150. Pet fee is $200 per preapproved pet.
-Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.
-One FULL month\'s rent due prior to move-in.
-All fees are subject to change without prior notice.
-Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Fern St have any available units?
617 Fern St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 Fern St have?
Some of 617 Fern St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Fern St currently offering any rent specials?
617 Fern St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Fern St pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 Fern St is pet friendly.
Does 617 Fern St offer parking?
No, 617 Fern St does not offer parking.
Does 617 Fern St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Fern St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Fern St have a pool?
No, 617 Fern St does not have a pool.
Does 617 Fern St have accessible units?
No, 617 Fern St does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Fern St have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Fern St does not have units with dishwashers.
