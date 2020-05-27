All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6164 TUSCONY CIR

6164 Tuscony Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6164 Tuscony Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Woodmere

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6164 TUSCONY CIR have any available units?
6164 TUSCONY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6164 TUSCONY CIR have?
Some of 6164 TUSCONY CIR's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6164 TUSCONY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6164 TUSCONY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6164 TUSCONY CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6164 TUSCONY CIR is pet friendly.
Does 6164 TUSCONY CIR offer parking?
Yes, 6164 TUSCONY CIR offers parking.
Does 6164 TUSCONY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6164 TUSCONY CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6164 TUSCONY CIR have a pool?
No, 6164 TUSCONY CIR does not have a pool.
Does 6164 TUSCONY CIR have accessible units?
No, 6164 TUSCONY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6164 TUSCONY CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6164 TUSCONY CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
